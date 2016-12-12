World

December 12, 2016 12:56 PM

Firefighters with axes spend an hour smashing ice to free a moose trapped in river

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO

Canadian firefighters got out the axes to rescue a freezing almost 500-pound female moose from the ice on the weekend.

The Shediac fire department in Canada’s East Coast province of New Brunswick got a call Saturday morning from a homeowner on the Shediac River who spotted a moose stuck in ice.

“We had all the boys dispatched to retrieve him,” Firefighter Jos LeBlanc said Monday.

He said the moose first appeared agitated by firefighters but then calmed down and simply watched them work. He took a video of the rescue that involved three firefighters on the ice with axes and three more on the shore with ropes and life jackets.

LeBlanc said they smashed a path to the shore, but the animal seemed reluctant to mount the riverbank.

So they returned to scare the moose, which responded by mounting the bank before running off.

The rescue took an hour and a half. He said it is unclear whether the moose was otherwise able to recover from its time in the frigid river.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View more video

Nation & World Videos