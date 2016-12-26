China's 1st aircraft carrier sails into South China Sea

1:46 Bailey Cakes and Afterwords Books to switch buildings Pause

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

3:34 Football classic performances make Saturday a fun day of action

0:26 Their wish for blankets came true hundredfold

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

0:52 He may be small, but Dozer will push his way into your heart

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West