Herd of elephants attack Nepal village; 1 dead, 2 injured

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach? Pause

1:10 Althoff defeats Carbondale at Mascoutah Holiday Invitational

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:41 O'Fallon senior hopes to curb elder abuse, domestic violence

2:04 Owners hope to rebuild after fire destroys The Antique Station in Marissa

1:30 Columbia junior talks conference win over Freeburg

0:20 Highland junior hits winning free throws

1:44 Ring in the New Year with a tiny train whistle

0:36 Firefighters battle Marissa structure fire on Christmas Eve