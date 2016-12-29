World

December 29, 2016 1:01 AM

7 killed in suspected drug-related feud in Philippines

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine police say gunmen have shot dead seven people including three teens and a pregnant woman in what they suspect is a feud involving illegal drugs.

Chief Superintendent Roberto Fajardo said Thursday one of four suspects in the Caloocan city shooting has been arrested, pinpointed by a survivor of the attack.

Fajardo, the district police chief, says a group of young men were dancing in a house that is reportedly a drug den when gunmen barged in Wednesday night and started shooting. The assailants then followed one of the men who fled to a nearby house, where a pregnant woman and her mother-in-law were killed.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been waging a brutal crackdown on drug users and dealers that has left thousands dead since June.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View more video

Nation & World Videos