Thick fog shrouds Dubai ahead of New Year's Eve fireworks

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa Pause

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

1:33 Okawville senior now all-time leading scorer at Mater Dei Tournament

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

3:24 Althoff basketball coach talks tournament loss to Edwardsville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

1:51 Carlyle senior helps Indians to big week at Mater Dei Christmas Tournament