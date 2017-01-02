Forest fire destroys homes in hills above Chilean port city

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game Pause

1:12 Blues coach Ken Hitchcock talks about Winter Classic win over Blackhawks

0:54 How much water should you drink?

1:27 Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk breaks down Winter Classic win

1:07 Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo prepares for NHL Winter Classic

1:15 Fans gear up for the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

0:30 Edwardsville basketball stars honored after tourney title