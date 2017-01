Jordan to charge 12 in online abuse of Turkey attack victims

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close Pause

1:31 Edwardsvile girls basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:44 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook removed from electoral board

1:51 After 40 years, Roger Mueller still a presence for Maroons