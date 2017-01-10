Rejected tiger cub being cared for at German couple's home

0:39 Braving the cold for a frigid game of Ultimate Frisbee Pause

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:37 Dallas Stars plane makes emergency landing

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:03 Althoff and East St. Louis basketball battle at Highland Shootout

2:54 Belleville cancer survivor toes the rubber at Busch Stadium

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man