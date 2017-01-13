Spokesman: Deal reached to end Ivory Coast crisis

A government spokesman in Ivory Coast says a deal has been reached with soldiers to end a crisis that began with a mutiny last week.
Bruno Kone said the deal was reached Friday night following negotiations between soldiers and a delegation led by the defense minister. The talks were held in Bouake, the country's second-largest city.
Kone did not specify the terms of the deal.
The mutineers' demands included nearly $20,000 each in bonuses for thousands of soldiers.
One soldier, who insisted on anonymity, said the government had agreed to the bonuses and would begin payments Monday.
It is the second time the government has announced a deal to end the standoff. President Alassane Ouattara said a deal was reached Jan. 7, one day after the mutiny began.
