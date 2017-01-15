German plane from Oman lands in Kuwait over bomb threat

0:38 Massive blaze at East St. Louis church Pause

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game

1:26 Belleville East girls win fourth-straight basketball game

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:36 Terror in Brussels

3:11 Illinois State Police address fatal crashes on Illinois 158