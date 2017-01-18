Asian stocks directionless, dollar steadies after slide

0:34 Authorities on scene of armed robbery at Belleville Dollar General Pause

0:40 House fire in East St. Louis ends in fatality

3:24 Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA

1:35 Belleville East basketball upsets No. 3 St. Mary's (Mo.)

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:57 Fifth-grader explains coding to school board members

3:05 Hidden Figures trailer

1:08 Alton basketball gives Althoff a scare at Chick-fil-A Classic

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case