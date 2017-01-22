They danced in the streets as he went into exile, but they didn’t know what he took

1:28 Longtime Signal Hill fire chief retires Pause

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:00 Upgrades coming to area Wehrenberg theaters

0:51 Althoff falls short of Chick-fil-A Classic title

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections