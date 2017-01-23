Spiritual leader of Thailand's southern insurgents dies

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health Pause

1:28 Longtime Signal Hill fire chief retires

3:00 Upgrades coming to area Wehrenberg theaters

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

0:33 Downtown St. Louis Women's March