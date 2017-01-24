Japan's military launches first communications satellite

0:36 Fire Chief Stephen Robbins talks about residential fire in Cahokia Pause

0:24 Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

1:33 Homeless people to get help

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:21 East St. Louis junior talks impressive performance against O'Fallon

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

2:02 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over O'Fallon