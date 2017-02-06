Somali extremists announce public killings of 4 for spying

1:13 Concession stand burns at former Cahokia American Legion post Pause

0:28 Explosion causes fire at Collinsville home

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:55 Central senior talks win over rival Mater Dei

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

2:25 East St. Louis Catholic day care closes

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case