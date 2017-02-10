The Latest: Polish PM is flown to Warsaw after car accident

0:43 Bank robbery suspect in custody; crashes fleeing from police Pause

0:26 Is that a snake in your pocket, or are you just thieving a varmint?

6:42 Gov. Rauner discusses Illinois' budget predicament

1:21 From piggy banks to teddy bears for sick children

0:37 Smoke reported in O'Fallon high school's freshman campus

2:07 Armed suspect robs O'Fallon bank, flees in blue SUV

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:51 U.S. Bank robbed in Glen Carbon

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa