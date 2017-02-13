Turkmenistan's leader wins presidential election

1:10 Belleville's 1020 Artworks Studio offers something for all ages Pause

0:56 Area firefighters battle brush fires in south East St. Louis

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:43 Bank robbery suspect in custody; crashes fleeing from police

3:22 O'Fallon community remembers life, work of Martin Luther King, Jr.

3:16 Mike Pence sworn in as vice president

1:22 Young Authors' Conference held at Central Junior High in Belleville

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States