UN chief 'deeply regrets' US blocking his Libya envoy pick

1:10 Belleville's 1020 Artworks Studio offers something for all ages Pause

0:56 Area firefighters battle brush fires in south East St. Louis

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder