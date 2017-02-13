North Korea says sanctions aim to hinder sports activities

1:10 Belleville's 1020 Artworks Studio offers something for all ages Pause

0:56 Area firefighters battle brush fires in south East St. Louis

1:43 50 years of charms for her bracelet

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

3:16 Mike Pence sworn in as vice president

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

3:50 McKendree senior shares immigrant message in time of unrest