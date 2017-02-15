The Latest: Malaysia arrests woman in N. Korean killing

1:25 O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school Pause

1:29 East girls basketball sophomore comes through against West

0:25 Dealey Plaza, changed and unchanged since 1963

0:24 Highland hits game-winning shot in overtime to beat Triad

2:02 High noon coming over Illinois employee pay, Gov. Rauner says

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

0:51 U.S. Bank robbed in Glen Carbon

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder