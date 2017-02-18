Germany's Merkel to US: uphold, strengthen multilateralism

0:38 Young girl reportedly falls from Belleville water tower Pause

2:41 Allison's Angel Gowns helps grieving parents

2:26 New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:54 Triad boys basketball coach Josh Hunt

1:10 Althoff basketball senior talks about win over Marion

2:00 Westhaven Elementary principal to take over for retiring Douglas Elementary principal

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant