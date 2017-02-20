US Defense Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil

0:45 Family escapes from house fire in Cahokia Pause

2:41 Allison's Angel Gowns helps grieving parents

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:51 Teen girl dies after fall from Belleville water tank

0:38 Young girl falls from Belleville water tank

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:03 Alorton boxer wins St. Louis Golden Gloves title

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth