World

February 20, 2017 9:54 AM

Pence was disappointed Flynn gave him inaccurate information

By KEN THOMAS and LORNE COOK Associated Press
BRUSSELS

Vice President Mike Pence says he was "disappointed" to learn that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had withheld information from him but supports President Donald Trump's decision to dismiss him.

Trump asked Flynn to resign last week because the retired general misled Pence about his contacts with Russia. Pence was asked about Flynn at a news conference Monday at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Flynn's resignation came after reports that he had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before Trump's inauguration, despite previously denying those conversations to Pence and other top officials.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View more video

Nation & World Videos