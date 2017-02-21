New Zealand unveils national memorial for quake victims

2:57 St. Elizabeth's Hospital makes donation to O'Fallon park system Pause

3:29 What is The EDGE going to do with its $3.36M expansion?

1:20 D.S. Vespers restaurant in Belleville gets a facelift

2:28 Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

2:50 Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

3:59 Here's why one mother created a foundation in memory of her daughter