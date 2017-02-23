Iraqi forces push up to Mosul's key military base by airport

1:06 Ground is broken on Collinsville's new water treatment plant Pause

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season

1:30 Althoff can't hold on as CBC wins a basketball thriller

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

1:33 Senior leads Collinsville basketball to win at Belleville East

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:57 St. Elizabeth's Hospital makes donation to O'Fallon park system

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

1:29 Feeding feral cats, controlling wild population