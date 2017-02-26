Iraq: Police Commandos recapture new neighborhood in Mosul

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery Pause

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

1:52 Community reception held to commemorate 100 years since East St. Louis race riots

1:19 Unch's Bar and Grill in Cahokia

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

3:58 Collinsville Middle School is banning student cellphone use

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

0:50 Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title