Austrian court convicts 8 Iraqis of gang-raping German

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

2:08 Belleville West basketball's EJ Liddell talks about 43-point game

1:29 An inside look at the Swansea Fish Stand

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

1:39 'She was in the doorway when the storm hit' and the house collapsed

5:06 Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit

1:07 Family loses home after storms rip through Southern Illinois

1:25 They huddled in a basement as storms ripped apart the house

2:28 Family's trailer pushed off foundation, destroyed in severe storms