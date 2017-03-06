World

March 6, 2017 4:28 AM

Syrian fighters cut main road linking IS-held areas

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have cut the main road between the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, which is controlled by the Islamic State group, and the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, which is partially controlled by IS.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says fighters from the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces cut the road linking the two cities in the area of Jazra near Raqqa, the de facto capital of the IS self-declared caliphate.

SDF said in a statement Monday that its fighters captured seven area villages, enabling them to blockade the road.

SDF fighters have been on the offensive under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition since November as part of operation Euphrates Wrath, which aims to surround and capture Raqqa.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View more video

Nation & World Videos