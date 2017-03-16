Dutch look to long coalition talks after Rutte wins election

0:25 Two-car accident at Illinois 161 and N County Road in Mascoutah Pause

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

1:50 U.S. Rep. Mike Bost hosts forum on NGA

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system

2:28 Three Springs Lake and development in Shiloh makes headway

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court