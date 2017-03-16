German prosecutors charge man with IS membership

0:25 Two-car accident at Illinois 161 and N County Road in Mascoutah Pause

1:50 U.S. Rep. Mike Bost hosts forum on NGA

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system

2:28 Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

3:02 Demonstrators on Public Square protest President Trump's executive order

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:28 Three Springs Lake and development in Shiloh makes headway