March 16, 2017 5:44 AM

Man sentenced to 11 years in Dutch prison for cyberbullying

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

A man wanted in Canada for alleged involvement in online abuse has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison by a Dutch court for cyberbullying dozens of young girls and gay men.

The court on Thursday convicted the 38-year-old man, identified only as Aydin C., for fraud and blackmail via the internet, according to a statement from the Dutch legal authorities. It gave him the maximum possible sentence, calling his behavior "astonishing."

He pretended to be a boy or girl and persuaded his victims to perform sexual acts in front of a webcam, then posted the images online or threatened to do so.

In Canada, he faces a separate trial in the cyberbullying of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl whose suicide drew global attention to online abuse. He denies involvement in any cyberbullying.

