World

March 22, 2017 3:43 AM

Pakistani troops clash with militants near Afghan border

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's military says troops have clashed with militants during a raid in a tribal region near the Afghan border, with two soldiers and five "terrorists" killed.

It says a local Pakistani Taliban commander was among those killed in Wednesday's raid in the Orakzai tribal region.

Pakistan stepped up operations against militants following a series of attacks last month that killed at least 125 people. It also closed its border with Afghanistan for more than a month, accusing Kabul of failing to crack down on militants.

Pakistan is set to mark Republic Day on Thursday, with a military parade in which nuclear-capable weapons, tanks, jets and drones will be displayed in the capital, Islamabad.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View more video

Nation & World Videos