‘Operation Wine and Cheese’ arrests 10 for role in Parmesan theft ring

In a place where Parmesan is compared to gold, theft of cheese wheels and fine wine are a big deal.
Over the past two years, over $250,000 worth of Parmesan and wine have been stolen in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. On Monday, police arrested 10 people they say are responsible for a series of heists.
Operation Wine and Cheese, conducted by police in the Italian city of Modena, worked to dismantle an organized crime ring that stole Parmesan wheels and wine. More than 16,000 bottles of wine, worth $140,000, and 168 wheels of Parmesan, worth $110,000, have been pilfered since 2015.
For months, police had been on watch in attempt to catch members of the ring. They wanted to find out who was responsible for stealing the cheese, which must be aged for at least a year to be considered certified Parmiggiano Reggiano. One cheesemaker told CBS News that in minutes thieves had taken $100,000 worth of his cheese by forming an assembly line and handing wheels out a window.
“There have been so many thefts,” Officer Alessandro Vaccari told CBS. “Cheese is a bit like gold here, the price is so high.”
In one security camera video released by Italian police, thieves with their faces covered can be seen removing wheels of cheese from warehouse shelves and running off with them.
With a single wheel of cheese worth an estimated $500, Parmesan is so valuable in the region that it is used by banks as collateral for loans. According to Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium President Alessandro Bezzi, exports of the cheese rose 7 percent in the first nine months of last year, while direct sales from the cheese farms rose 14 percent.
