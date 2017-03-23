Sunken South Korean ferry set to loaded on transport vessel

Workers prepare to lift the sunken Sewol ferry in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Thursday, March 23, 2017. South Korean workers on Thursday slowly pulled up a 6,800-ton ferry from the water, nearly three years after it capsized and sank into the violent seas off South Korea's southwestern coast, an emotional moment for a country that continues to search for closure to one of its deadliest disasters ever.
Yonhap via AP
Lee Jin-wook
Yonhap via AP
Lee Jin-wook
Yonhap via AP
Lee Jin-wook
A part of the sunken Sewol ferry is seen in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Thursday, March 23, 2017. Nearly three years after it capsized and sank into the violent seas off South Korea’s southwestern coast, workers slowly pulled up the 6,800-ton ferry Sewol from the waters on Thursday.
Yonhap via AP
Korea Pool
In this photo provided by South Korean Maritime Ministry, two barges attempt to salvage the sunken Sewol ferry in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. South Korean workers on Wednesday began the difficult process of raising a 6,800-ton ferry that sank in 2014, killing more than 300 people and triggering a public uproar that contributed to the recent ouster of Park Geun-hye as president.
South Korean Maritime Ministry via AP)
Yonhap via AP
Lee Jin-wook
A barge attempts to salvage sunken Sewol ferry in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. South Korean workers have started tests to determine if they can begin salvaging a 6,800-ton ferry that sank in 2014, killing more than 300 people and triggering the initial public uproar that contributed to the recent ouster of Park Geun-hye as president.
Newsis via AP
Ryu Hyung-geun
An unidentified relative of missing passengers of sunken Sewol ferry prays as two barges prepare to attempt to salvage the boat in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. South Korean workers have started tests to determine if they can begin salvaging a 6,800-ton ferry that sank in 2014, killing more than 300 people and triggering the initial public uproar that contributed to the recent ouster of Park Geun-hye as president.
Yonhap via AP
Lee Jin-wook
Yonhap via AP
Choi Young-su
Workers prepare to lift the sunken Sewol ferry, center, in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Thursday, March 23, 2017. The 6,800-ton South Korean ferry emerged from the water on Thursday, nearly three years after it capsized and sank into violent seas off the country's southwestern coast, an emotional moment for the country that continues to search for closure to one of its deadliest disasters ever.
Hankookilbo via AP
Park Gyung-woo
Yonhap via AP
Choi Young-su
Hankookilbo via AP
Park Gyung-woo
Yonhap via AP
Lee Jin-wook
FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo, South Korean rescue helicopters fly over South Korean ferry Sewol, trying to rescue passengers from the ship in waters off Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File)
FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo released by South Korea Coast Guard via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean coast guard officers rescue ferry Sewol captain Lee Joon-seok, wearing a sweater and underwear, from the ferry in the water off the Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File
South Korea Coast Guard
Kyodo News via AP)
Newsis via AP
Gang Jong-min
