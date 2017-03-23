Eiffel Tower goes dark for London attack victims

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge Pause

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

0:25 O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

2:23 O'Fallon second-grader is a two-time state championship wrestler

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.