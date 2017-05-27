World

May 27, 2017 2:54 AM

Anti-India protests hit Kashmir after top rebel is killed

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN Associated Press
SRINAGAR, India

Massive anti-India protests and clashes have erupted in Indian-controlled Kashmir after government forces say they killed a prominent rebel commander and his associate.

Police say rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat and a fellow militant were killed after troops cordoned off the Tral area overnight following a tip that at least three rebels were hiding there.

Police say the fighting was ongoing with at least one militant holed up in a house. As the violence raged, hundreds of angry residents chanting anti-India slogans marched in an attempt to help the trapped rebel escape.

Clashes between rock-throwing protesters and government forces have erupted in different places in the area, with police and paramilitary soldiers firing shotgun pellets and tear gas to stop the protests.

