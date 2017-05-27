Death toll in Egypt attack on Christians rises to 29

A man takes pictures of the blood stains of victims on the road that leads to St. Samuel the Confessor monastery in Maghagha, about 220 kilometers
140 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Masked gunmen ambushed a bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery south of Cairo on Friday, killing at least 28 people, and Egypt responded by launching airstrikes against what it said were militant training bases in Libya.
A priest walks in front of St. Samuel the Confessor monastery in Maghagha, about 220 kilometers
140 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Masked gunmen ambushed a bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery south of Cairo on Friday, killing at least 28 people, and Egypt responded by launching airstrikes against what it said were militant training bases in Libya.
Relatives of Coptic Christians who were killed during a bus attack, surround their coffins, during their funeral service, at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian security and medical officials say the death toll in the shooting by masked gunmen of a bus carrying Christians, many of them children, on their way to a remote desert monastery has risen to over 20.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Coptic Christians shout slogans during a funeral service for victims of a bus attack, at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian security and medical officials say the death toll in the shooting by masked gunmen of a bus carrying Christians, many of them children, on their way to a remote desert monastery has risen to over 20.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Relatives of Coptic Christians who were killed during a bus attack, mourn by their coffins during a funeral service, at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian security and medical officials say the death toll in the shooting by masked gunmen of a bus carrying Christians, many of them children, on their way to a remote desert monastery has risen to over 20.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Relatives of Coptic Christians killed during a bus attack react during their funeral service, at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian security and medical officials say the death toll in the shooting by masked gunmen of a bus carrying Christians, many of them children, on their way to a remote desert monastery has risen to over 20.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Coptic Christians shout slogans after the funeral service of some of the victims of a bus attack, at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian security and medical officials say the death toll in the shooting by masked gunmen of a bus carrying Christians, many of them children, on their way to a remote desert monastery has risen to over 20.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Relatives of Coptic Christians killed in a buss attack react during their funeral service, at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian security and medical officials say the death toll in the shooting by masked gunmen of a bus carrying Christians, many of them children, on their way to a remote desert monastery has risen to over 20. ?
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Relatives of Coptic Christians carry coffins of their relatives who were killed during a bus attack, following their funeral service, at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian security and medical officials say the death toll in the shooting by masked gunmen of a bus carrying Christians, many of them children, on their way to a remote desert monastery has risen to over 20.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Relatives of Coptic Christian Ayied Ward, who was a victim of an attack on a bus, carry his coffin following his funeral service at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian security and medical officials say the death toll in the shooting by masked gunmen of a bus carrying Christians, many of them children, on their way to a remote desert monastery has risen to over 20.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Relatives of killed Coptic Christians grieve during their funeral at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian officials say dozens of people were killed and wounded in an attack by masked militants on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, including children, south of Cairo.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Police gather as people wounded in an attack on Coptic Christians arrive at Nasser Institute Hospital in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian officials say dozens of people have been killed and wounded in an attack by masked gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo. The attack happened while the bus was on its way to a monastery. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State affiliate in Egypt.
Ahmed Abd El-Gwad
AP Photo
A woman wounded in an attack on Coptic Christians arrives at Nasser Institute Hospital in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian officials say dozens of people have been killed and wounded in an attack by masked gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo. The attack happened while the bus was on its way to a monastery. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State affiliate in Egypt.
Ahmed Abd El-Gwad
AP Photo
A policeman stands alert near the site of the Cathedral road in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian officials say dozens of people were killed and wounded in an attack by masked militants on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, including children, south of Cairo.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Policemen guards the entrance of the Cathedral road in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian officials say dozens of people were killed and wounded in an attack by masked militants on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, including children, south of Cairo.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
Armored vehicle patrols as a policeman guards the entrance of the Cathederal road in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian officials say dozens of people were killed and wounded in an attack by masked militants on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, including children, south of Cairo.
Amr Nabil
AP Photo
This image released by the Minya governorate media office shows blood after gunmen stormed a bus in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian officials say dozens of people were killed and wounded in an attack by masked militants on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, including children, south of Cairo.
Minya Governorate Media office via AP)
This image released by the Minya governorate media office shows the aftermath from when gunmen stormed a bus in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian officials say dozens of people were killed and wounded in an attack by masked militants on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, including children, south of Cairo.
Minya Governorate Media office via AP)
This image released by the Minya governorate media office shows a policeman and a priest next to a bus after stormed the bus in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. Egyptian officials say dozens of people were killed and wounded in an attack by masked militants on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, including children, south of Cairo.
Minya Governorate Media office via AP)
