Death toll in Egypt attack on Christians rises to 29

A man covers the blood stains of victims on the road leads to St. Samuel, the Confessor monastery in Maghagha, about 220 kilometers

140 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Masked gunmen ambushed a bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery south of Cairo on Friday, killing at least 28 people, and Egypt responded by launching airstrikes against what it said were militant training bases in Libya.