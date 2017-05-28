Dismay, anger in France at vandalism of De Gaulle's tomb

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1970 file photo, Mourners gather at the tomb of former French President General Charles de Gaulle, in the cemetery of Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France, the day after his burial. French politicians are reacting with anger and dismay after the tomb of France's wartime hero and former President Gen. Charles de Gaulle was vandalized. French media say police are hunting for two people, one of whom was filmed Saturday, May 27, 2017 by security cameras knocking a cross off the top of tomb in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, the village in eastern France where De Gaulle lived and is buried. AP Photo, file)