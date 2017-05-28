Handshake showdown with Trump was meant to send a message, French president says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Fitness Zone gym opens in Freeburg Pause 0:36 Underwater breath-holding challenges can cause drownings 1:05 Longest baseball game world-record attempt in Sauget 1:32 O'Fallon baseball gets regional win over East 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 1:07 A look inside new O'Fallon restaurant Korean Bobsang 1:58 JV's Bar & Grill has served Waterloo for 32 years 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 1:51 West baseball coach after regional loss to Edwardsville 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Donald Trump met newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday, May 25. Macron has said he expects to discuss defense and security issues during the meeting. He has been critical of Trump in the past, including denouncing Trump's musings on abandoning the Paris climate treaty. AP

Donald Trump met newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday, May 25. Macron has said he expects to discuss defense and security issues during the meeting. He has been critical of Trump in the past, including denouncing Trump's musings on abandoning the Paris climate treaty. AP