Japan public split on idea to cite military in constitution

FILE - In this Monday, April 17, 2017, file photo, Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force troop members wait to board the plane as they start leaving South Sudan as part of the process to end their five-year participation in the ongoing UN peacekeeping mission. Poll results released Monday, May 29, show that about half of Japan's population supports a constitutional revision that would clarify the legality of the country's military, a new approach Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is proposing as his party struggles to gain public support for a change. Samir Bol, File AP Photo