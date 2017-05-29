Great white shark leaps into a boat, lands on top of a 73-year-old fisherman

In this Sunday, May 28, 2017, photo released by Lance Fountain, a 2.7-meter (9-foot) great white shark lies on the deck of a fishing boat at Evans Head, Australia. Fisherman Terry Selwood said Monday, May 29, 2017, that he was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on the deck. Lance Fountain AP