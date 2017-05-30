World

May 30, 2017 9:00 PM

Australian girl on vacation killed in Baghdad car bomb blast

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

A government official says the death of an Australian girl in a bombing in Baghdad underscores why Australia is fighting Islamic State militants in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Wednesday that 12-year-old girl Zynab Al-Harbiya went with her family to Baghdad to visit her sick grandfather when a car bomb exploded outside an ice cream shop on Monday, killing 17 people.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The girl's cousin, Layla Al-Saabary, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. that Zynab's mother and uncles were among the dozens injured.

Australia is one of the biggest contributors to the U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Nation & World Videos