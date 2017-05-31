FILE- In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 file photo, Leaders of opposition groups, including Sheik Ali Salman, head of the largest Shiite Muslim opposition society Al Wefaq, front row fourth left, participates with thousands of Bahrainis carrying national flags and posters of jailed political and religious opposition figures in a rally in Muqsha, Bahrain. A court in Bahrain has the ordered the country's last functioning opposition group dissolved and its property confiscated.
May 31, 2017 7:19 AM

Court orders last main opposition group in Bahrain dissolved

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A court in Bahrain has the ordered the country's last main opposition group dissolved and its property confiscated.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy says the political society known as Waad plans to appeal Wednesday's ruling.

The government had launched proceedings to dissolve the 15-year-old group, alleging that Waad incited acts of terrorism and promoted the violent overthrow of the Sunni-led government.

The group's dissolution comes a week after five people died in a police raid on the hometown of a prominent Shiite cleric. The court ruling is the latest crackdown on dissent in the small island-nation off the coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

Already, the country's largest Shiite opposition group, al-Wefaq, has been dissolved and hundreds of protesters jailed, forced into exile or stripped of their nationality.

