Court orders last main opposition group in Bahrain dissolved

FILE- In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 file photo, Leaders of opposition groups, including Sheik Ali Salman, head of the largest Shiite Muslim opposition society Al Wefaq, front row fourth left, participates with thousands of Bahrainis carrying national flags and posters of jailed political and religious opposition figures in a rally in Muqsha, Bahrain. A court in Bahrain has the ordered the country's last functioning opposition group dissolved and its property confiscated. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo