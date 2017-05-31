World

May 31, 2017 2:30 PM

Turkey military helicopter crashes near border with Iraq

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish officials say a military helicopter has crashed near Turkey's border with Iraq after hitting a high-voltage transmission line. There was no immediate word on any casualties.

The governor's office for the province of Sirnak said the Cougar type helicopter crashed near the town of Uludere on Wednesday, three minutes after taking off.

Turkish media reports said the helicopter was carrying about a dozen officers and soldiers.

The crash occurred as Turkish troops are engaged in operations against Kurdish militants in a mountainous region of Sirnak province.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Fidget spinner craze hits Belleville 1:21

Fidget spinner craze hits Belleville

View More Video

Nation & World Videos