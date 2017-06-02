Ex-Kosovo president banned from book promotion in Serbia

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2015 file photo, Kosovo President Atifete Jahjaga gestures during the voting for Kosovo membership bid, in her office in capital Pristina. A rights group says Serbian police have banned a former Kosovo president from entering the country to participate in an event designed to boost dialogue between the former war foes. Jahjaga was to attend the presentation Friday, June 2, 2017 of a book containing testimonies from women raped during the 1998-99 Kosovo war. Visar Kryeziu, File AP Photo