World

June 02, 2017 9:35 AM

Belgian charged with leadership role in 2015 Paris attacks

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

Belgian prosecutors say a suspect in the attacks in Paris in 2015 has been charged with being a leader of the group that killed 130 people.

The federal prosecutor's office said Friday that a Belgian national identified only Yassine A. has been charged with "terrorist assassinations" and of being "a leader in the activities of a terrorist group."

He was remanded in custody for one month, although such periods of custody are usually extended.

Prosecutors declined to provide more information.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Fifth Quarter Pub & Grill in Collinsville has a new owner 1:15

Fifth Quarter Pub & Grill in Collinsville has a new owner

View More Video

Nation & World Videos