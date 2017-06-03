Joint patrols to target Asia's Islamic militants

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, shakes hands with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, left, as Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne smiles while posing for a photograph before a trilateral meeting at the International Institute for Strategic Studies

IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Singapore. North Korea is accelerating its push to acquire a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening the United States and other nations, and the U.S. regards this as a "clear and present danger," Mattis said in his speech at the forum.