Retirees flock to Latin America to live an upper-class lifestyle on $1,500 a month

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Obamas dance the tango in Argentina Pause 2:36 Terror in Brussels 1:30 Triad senior Erynn Little 1:39 Collinsville senior Andrea Frerker 1:45 Belleville Shriners Circus Parade 0:46 Belleville Shriners Parade 5K Run/Walk 0:30 Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 2:59 Shakespeare Festival St. Louis 2:29 Hofbräuhaus developers return project money to Arkansas city 2:40 Former federal prosecutor crash scene, sobriety test Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Retirees head to Latin America, where middle-class money can buy upper-class lifestyle. Jim Wyss Miami Herald

Retirees head to Latin America, where middle-class money can buy upper-class lifestyle. Jim Wyss Miami Herald