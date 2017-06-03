Multiple people injured at London Bridge after van ran into pedestrians, reports say

Police have rushed to London Bridge in England after unconfirmed reports of a van hitting pedestrians and causing injuries began to circulate.
BBC News reports that the bridge has been closed as armed police gather. Witnesses told the BBC that a white van, traveling around 50 miles per hour, mounted the sidewalk and struck as many as six people.
We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
CNN has also interviewed witnesses who gave a similar account. Reporters for Reuters and The Spectator in London have confirmed that there is a heavy police presence on the bridge now, with more than 10 police vehicles present.
The Telegraph has reported that a van injured as many as 15-20 people, according to witnesses, but these numbers are not confirmed.
There have also been unconfirmed reports from witnesses to CNN and The Telegraph of gunfire and stabbings, but these have not been reported by police.
Police have also responded to an incident at Borough Market, which is within half a mile of the London Bridge.
As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
There are reports of stabbing and gunfire at the market as well.
Second incident confirmed by police at #BoroughMarket - reports men enter restaurant and stab customers - armed police responded. pic.twitter.com/iDBkhAxTuC— Metro Radio News (@MetroRadioNews) June 3, 2017
The U.K. has already been reeling from the May 22 attack in Manchester at a Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people. Grande and others are slated to return to Manchester on Sunday for a benefit concert.
On March 22, the British Parliament building was attacked by a man who ran over pedestrians with a car and then stabbed several people.
There has been no public announcement about whether Saturday’s incident is being treated as a terrorist incident.
This story is breaking and will be updated with more details.
