As people in London fled, he strolled by with a beer – and now Britain loves him

In the wake of Saturday’s deadly London Bridge attack, the photo of an unassuming man with a pint in his hand has come to represent British defiance, resilience, and its “keep calm and carry on” spirit.
As throngs of people hustled down a city street away from the mayhem, the man, in a red shirt and with a calm expression on his face, walked slowly, holding his beer, a moment also captured by television footage.
The photo was posted on Twitter by Howard Mannella with a caption that read: “People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn’t spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!”
People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits! pic.twitter.com/ceeaH0XxeX— Howard Mannella (@hmannella) June 3, 2017
Some joked on social media about London’s notoriously high prices. Twitter user Andrew Brooks said in response to the photo: “Evacuate? Well, OK. But this beer cost 6 a pint. I’m taking it with me.”
While the man in the photograph has not been identified, the four young men directly behind him are friends from California who were on the London leg of a three-week European backpacking trip when the attack unfolded.
Spencer Gilbert, 19, River Allen, 20, Jordan Stephen, 20, and Starry Faircourt, 19, were staying at St. Christopher’s at the Inn on Borough High Street, a hostel not far from the London Bridge and the Borough Market where seven people were killed and 48 were wounded.
The friends were in the pub on the first floor of the hostel discussing their evening plans when security guards began patting down people “with no explanation,” Gilbert said. Unsure what was happening, the men decided to return to their room. Soon afterward, a hostel employee came up and told them to evacuate.
Feeling “a sense of urgency, not panic,” they left the hostel, Gilbert said. They were told by police on the street to “get as far away from London as we feasibly can.”
“At that point, we figured it must have been something pretty big,” he said, adding they thought it was a bomb.
In the street, some people were running, some were casually walking away and some were even walking toward the scene, he said. But the four men took what the officer said to heart and decided to run. In the photo, they are captured in mid-stride, running four abreast.
Gilbert said they traveled on foot for about two hours and ended up in the Greenwich borough of London, about 8 miles from the hostel, where they stayed at a Doubletree hotel. By Sunday, they were in a second St. Christopher’s hostel on Borough Street, where many people displaced from the original hostel were staying.
“Feeling drained in every sense of the word – physically, emotionally,” Stephen said. “When your heart kind of sinks into your stomach and you don’t know why yet.”
“At this point, I just feel thankful,” Gilbert said.
When asked about being in a photo that is spreading across the internet and striking a resilient chord, Stephen said he and his friends had wondered “if somebody’s going to take a picture of us. ... And there you go.”
The assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes late Saturday, beginning with a rented van veering off the road and barreling into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were shot dead by police. A dozen people were arrested Sunday as part of the terrorism investigation. The incident was the third major attack in Britain over the past three months.
Comments